One more hazy day before changes arrive this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Unhealthy levels of Saharan dust were observed over Houston Thursday, and we'll have to make it through one more day of hot and hazy weather before changes occur this weekend. The dust could be a problem for anyone with allergies, asthma, or other respiratory conditions.Friday will start off with temperatures finally getting below 80 degrees for the first time since last Saturday. You'll notice more sunshine and slightly lower humidity, which should keep the heat index below 105 degree in most Houston area neighborhoods. Late in the afternoon, a line of thunderstorms could impact our northeast counties in the vicinity of Lake Livingston, but these storms will likely fizzle before getting anywhere near Houston.A weak front will approach Houston this weekend and bring back a small chance for afternoon thunderstorms. The front won't actually make it here, but the moisture that collects ahead of it will be all the fuel we need for some afternoon thunderstorm development. It still looks like the deepest moisture will be just far enough east of Houston on Saturday to keep our July 4th rain chance at only 20%. Some communities east of I-45 like Livingston, Liberty, and High Island have a 30% chance of thunderstorms. Anyone with outdoor plans for the 4th of July should keep an eye right here on ABC13 for the latest on the timing of any rain.Rain chances will trend up a little more Sunday through Tuesday of next week. Our atmosphere should start to dry out again next Wednesday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.