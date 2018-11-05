WEATHER

One Minute Weather: This week starts warm and finishes colder in Houston

Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase starting Wednesday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A warm front lifting through this morning will send our temps back into the 80s this afternoon. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the rain chances stays low as the warmer air rushes in on a gusty southwest wind.

Election day will be less windy but every bit as warm and muggy as Monday. No significant rain is expected. Rain and thunderstorm chances will be on the increase starting Wednesday.

A slow-moving cold front will blow into Houston Thursday. Travis says this front will bring messy weather Thursday and Friday, but we should dry out in time for the weekend. Once the rain clouds clear, temps will dip into the 40s both Saturday and Sunday mornings. Sunshine will warm temps back into the 60s.

The early outlook for next week indicates even colder air will come down the plains, possibly pushing temps into the upper 30s in parts of southeast Texas. The freeze line will most likely stay up in north Texas. Travis says Houston's first morning in the 30s occurs on average by November 14th.

