Severe storm creates mudslide on feeder road of 610 near Wayside

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As storms move through the Houston area, crews are responding to high water on roads, stranded drivers and even a mudslide.

The mudslide was spotted on the feeder road of 610 near Wayside around 5 a.m.

Officials say heavy rain may have caused the embankment dirt to dislodge down the road.

Crews are on the scene directing cars away from the lane.

