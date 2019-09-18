HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As storms move through the Houston area, crews are responding to high water on roads, stranded drivers and even a mudslide.
The mudslide was spotted on the feeder road of 610 near Wayside around 5 a.m.
SEE MORE: High water locations reported on Houston-area roads
Officials say heavy rain may have caused the embankment dirt to dislodge down the road.
Crews are on the scene directing cars away from the lane.
Follow Erica Simon on Facebook and Twitter.
Severe storm creates mudslide on feeder road of 610 near Wayside
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More