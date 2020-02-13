Minor street flooding possible this evening

Minor street flooding is likely across the northern half of Houston and Harris County. This Flood Advisory runs until 8:15PM. https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/2SaVfZAzg4 — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) May 24, 2020

Minor street flooding is possible over north Harris County. This Flood Advisory on the northeast side runs until 8PM. https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/TpEXsGrbao — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) May 24, 2020

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heavy thunderstorms continue across parts of southeast Texas this evening. Minor street flooding is possible where storms are dropping 2" of rain in less than 1 hour.Rain chances will continue and even increase in the coming days, with Memorial Day and Tuesday looking like the most likely days to pick up some rain. The wet weather will also knock back down high temperatures in to the mid 80s, a welcome relief after a week of searing heat.The upper low responsible for the rain could hang around for several days next week, which would bring a chance for daily downpours every afternoon as temperatures climb into the 80s. Total rainfall for most areas will range between 1-3 inches, while rainfall amounts west of Houston will be significantly higher (4-6 inches).SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.