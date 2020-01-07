Jackets for Wednesday morning, storms later this week

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Get your jackets ready for Wednesday morning. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid-to-upper 30s, and patchy frost will be possible, especially away from the coast and more urbanized areas of Houston. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says you may not need that jacket by the afternoon as temps climb toward 70 on a strong Gulf breeze.Winds will continue to strengthen Wednesday night ahead of a powerful weather system moving into Texas Friday. It looks like we could see some scattered showers Thursday and Friday along with warmer temps and strong south winds. A round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms is possible Friday night into early Saturday morning. We're still working out the details on these storms, but right now it looks like if any storms do turn severe they could produce severe winds in excess of 60 mph and isolated tornadoes. These storms will clear out quickly Saturday, leaving us with a sunny, windy, and cool second half of the weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.