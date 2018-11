New bands of snow are developing as the jet stream winds intensify over Houston. It's cold enough aloft for snow/graupel to form, but it will melt on its way down, then completely on impact.



Still fun to watch. #SnowMiracle2018https://t.co/R9qGjv4FIk pic.twitter.com/lXmAfdECH6 — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) November 13, 2018

We got ice balls in Hockley/Tomball area. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/I50wGeOn8U — Courtney Monsive (@CMonsive) November 13, 2018

EMBED >More News Videos Snow flurries spotted in Bernardo

EMBED >More News Videos Meteorologist David Tillman chasing snow in East Bernard

EMBED >More News Videos Snow flurries falling in Montgomery County

SNOW IN TEXAS! We won't be seeing this, but residents in Amarillo saw a few inches of their first snowfall of the season. https://t.co/lwVVYinN5n pic.twitter.com/3TqdMArE43 — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) November 13, 2018

It's snowing!Residents across southeast Texas are spotting small flurries of snow.Eyewitness News viewers are sharing their videos of the light snow falling where they live. We've been getting videos from Magnolia, Conroe and Cypress."We got ice balls in Hockley/Tomball area," Courtney Monsive tweeted to Meteorologist Travis Herzog.The flurries are falling, but the ground is too warm for it to stick.But there are reports of a good amount of snow falling in La Grange and toward the Brenham/College Station areas.Meanwhile, Meteorologist David Tillman is chasing the snow in East Bernard, and he said he's headed to the Eagle Lake area. A Freeze Watch has been issued for all of southeast Texas for Wednesday morning. Travis said if it does freeze in Houston, it'll be three weeks ahead of schedule and our earliest fall freeze since 1999. Sunny skies will give us cool highs in the 50s Wednesday, then clear skies will allow temps to tumble to around 30 Thursday morning.