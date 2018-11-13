WEATHER

Snow flurries spotted across parts of southeast Texas

Snow coming down in Weimar, Texas

It's snowing!

Residents across southeast Texas are spotting small flurries of snow.


Eyewitness News viewers are sharing their videos of the light snow falling where they live. We've been getting videos from Magnolia, Conroe and Cypress.

"We got ice balls in Hockley/Tomball area," Courtney Monsive tweeted to Meteorologist Travis Herzog.

VIDEO: Light snow falling in Bernardo
Snow flurries spotted in Bernardo



The flurries are falling, but the ground is too warm for it to stick.

But there are reports of a good amount of snow falling in La Grange and toward the Brenham/College Station areas.

Meanwhile, Meteorologist David Tillman is chasing the snow in East Bernard, and he said he's headed to the Eagle Lake area.

Meteorologist David Tillman chasing snow in East Bernard

VIDEO: Sleet pellets falling in Montgomery County
Snow flurries falling in Montgomery County

A Freeze Watch has been issued for all of southeast Texas for Wednesday morning. Travis said if it does freeze in Houston, it'll be three weeks ahead of schedule and our earliest fall freeze since 1999. Sunny skies will give us cool highs in the 50s Wednesday, then clear skies will allow temps to tumble to around 30 Thursday morning.

SEE ALSO: Snow in Texas: As much as 7 inches of snow has fallen in Amarillo

