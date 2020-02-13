Hurricane Laura strengthens to Category 2 storm, bound for Gulf Coast

As of 1 a.m. Wednesday, Laura's winds were estimated to be 105 mph with higher gusts.
Laura is zeroing in on an upper Texas coast or western Louisiana coast landfall late Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning, likely as a major Category 3 hurricane.
Hurricane and Storm Surge Warnings extend from San Luis Pass and eastward along the upper Texas coast. The warnings stretch into Louisiana. Hurricane and tropical storm warnings also stretch up north through east Texas almost all the way into Oklahoma and Arkansas. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Houston.
LAURA POSITION AND TRACK
As of Tuesday evening, Hurricane Laura was located in the Gulf of Mexico 380 miles southeast of Galveston moving west-northwest at 17mph. Laura's maximum sustained winds are at 105 mph.
The minimum central pressure is dropping and now down to 978 millibars. A drop in pressure is the sign of a strengthening storm.
Laura is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane along the Gulf Coast sometime between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m. Thursday. Tropical storm force winds are possible as early as Wednesday afternoon, so you will want to complete your preparations by Wednesday at noon.
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
Watches and warnings have been issued that now cover most of southeast Texas.
A Hurricane Warning stretches along the coast from San Luis Pass to Intracoastal City, Louisiana. Chambers, Coastal Galveston, inland Galveston, Coastal Harris, Galveston Island, Bolivar Peninsula, Liberty, and Polk counties are included in the hurricane warning.
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect from San Luis Pass, Texas, to the mouth of the Mississippi River. Galveston Island, Bolivar Peninsula, coastal Harris County, coastal Galveston County, coastal Brazoria County, Brazoria Islands and Chambers County are under this warning.
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from Sargent, Texas, to San Luis Pass.
Fort Bend, Grimes, Houston, Inland Brazoria, Inland Harris, Madison, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller, Brazoria Islands, and Coastal Brazoria are also included in the tropical storm warning.
These warnings all mean those conditions are expected by Wednesday afternoon.
As a result of the latest information, some areas have issued mandatory or voluntary evacuations.
The City of Galveston's mandatory order went into effect at 6 a.m. Tuesday. Residents should secure loose items on their property and leave the island with all family members and pets.
Meanwhile, officials said evacuations are voluntary for those on the Bolivar Peninsula and residents and Chambers and Brazoria Counties. Voluntary evacuations are issued in the coastal communities of Seabrook and Nassau Bay, though officials said that could change depending on further updates.
Even those who don't live near the water are being told to be prepared.
We are entering peak hurricane season and all indications are that the already record-breaking season could get even busier over the coming weeks. Officially, the Atlantic hurricane season lasts through the end of November.
