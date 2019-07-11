VIDEO: Hurricane hunters fly into tropical disturbance over the Gulf of Mexico

Hurricane hunters are braving the fierce winds of the tropical depression over the Gulf of Mexico to retrieve important data as the dangerous storm takes aim along the Gulf coast.Tech Sgt. Christopher Carranza uploaded video of the WC130J Super Hercules aircraft taking off on Wednesday from the Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi.The video has been viewed more more than 300 times and shared more than 90 times in one hour.The tropical system is predicted to make landfall along the Gulf Coast Friday or Saturday as Hurricane Barry.Uncertainty remains high for Houston, but Texas remains in the storm's cone.