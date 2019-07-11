Weather

VIDEO: Hurricane hunters fly into tropical disturbance over the Gulf of Mexico

Hurricane hunters are braving the fierce winds of the tropical depression over the Gulf of Mexico to retrieve important data as the dangerous storm takes aim along the Gulf coast.

Tech Sgt. Christopher Carranza uploaded video of the WC130J Super Hercules aircraft taking off on Wednesday from the Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi.



RELATED: Hurricane predicted to make landfall this weekend

The video has been viewed more more than 300 times and shared more than 90 times in one hour.

The tropical system is predicted to make landfall along the Gulf Coast Friday or Saturday as Hurricane Barry.

Uncertainty remains high for Houston, but Texas remains in the storm's cone.

SEE MORE:
Take a journey into the eye of the storm with NOAA's Hurricane Hunters
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonfloodingtropical stormstormtropical weatheru.s. & worldhurricane
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News