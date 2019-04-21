Weather

Lyrid Meteor Shower April 2019: Where to locate Earth Day sky spectacle

Monday is doubly special for lovers of the Earth and sky: The Lyrid meteor shower will peak on Earth Day.

HOW TO WATCH THE LYRIDS THIS YEAR

The best time to view the Lyrids is after midnight in the morning hours of Monday, April 22, but Tuesday morning might provide the best viewing conditions in parts of the country, AccuWeather reports. You can also be on the lookout for shower this weekend before the peak.

The shower's radiant point is in between the Lyra and Hercules constellations, but you don't need to locate the radiant to spot the meteors, according to EarthSky.org, because they'll be all across the sky.

At its peak, the shower should reach 15-20 meteors per hour. As with other meteor showers, the best viewing conditions are away from city lights.

MORE ABOUT THE METEOR SHOWER

The debris field that makes up the Lyrids originates from the Comet Thatcher, a long-period comet that orbits the sun once every 415 years.

The shower was first observed in 687 B.C., according to AccuWeather, which makes it one of the oldest meteor showers on record.

SEE ALSO: Why April's full moon is called the Pink Moon
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherearth dayaccuweathermoonspacemeteor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News