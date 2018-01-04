Weather

Driving on black ice: Tips for avoiding a hidden danger on the road

Wintry weather brings many dangers for drivers, including the treacherous and often hidden black ice.

Black ice forms when the air is at or below 32 degrees and rain is falling. The cold ground temperature causes the precipitation to freeze upon impact, creating ice. Sleet and the refreezing of snow or water can also generate black ice.

Since black ice blends in with the road, it can be extremely difficult to spot. If your car thermometer is approaching freezing, be aware that black ice could be forming.

If you hit black ice, do not hit the brakes. Lift your foot off of the accelerator and avoid overcorrecting your steering.



SEE ALSO: How to dig your car out of snow
EMBED More News Videos

Here are tips from AccuWeather on how to get a car out when it's stuck in the snow.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathericeaccuweathersnowu.s. & worldwinter weathersevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ABC13 answers your questions in COVID-19 vaccine town hall
150K students missing, districts scramble to keep cash
2nd COVID-19 vaccine set for OK in US with panel endorsement
Woman shot at north Houston gas station, HPD says
Jeremy Bulloch, Boba Fett in first 'Star Wars' trilogy, dies
FDA warns of hidden ingredients in these male products
More Texans say they're likely to get COVID-19 vaccine, study finds
Show More
Some frost, some storms, and your Christmas weather outlook
14-year-old Cypress dancer in coma after aneurysm rupture
3 Houston sisters graduate with same degree from UHD
Entire UH basketball team had COVID-19 at some point, coach says
Driver hit by judge says he hasn't been the same
More TOP STORIES News