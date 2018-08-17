ACCUWEATHER

How do bridges withstand earthquakes, hurricanes?

EMBED </>More Videos

AccuWeather explains the steps taken to keep modern bridges working in the midst of extreme weather. (Shutterstock)

Careful design is required to create bridges that withstand extreme weather such as earthquakes and hurricanes.

It's one reason many bridges today are made of steel and concrete, AccuWeather explains.

Bridge designers continue to improve upon their methods to increase resiliency, and modern bridges incorporate back-up systems. Engineers have developed sturdier bridges by testing existing bridges during extreme weather and by using computer models.

For example, when at least a dozen bridges buckled from a deadly earthquake in 1971, California changed their bridge design.

"After that happened, if you drive around California and look under the bridges, there are metal restrainer cables tying the bridges down to the support piers so they can't fall off like they did," Dr. Michael Chajes, professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Delaware, told AccuWeather. "We also saw a lot of columns fail (during that earthquake), because we didn't understand at that point the effects that earthquakes would have on them."

In the rare event that a bridge collapses, it could be due to a flaw in either the design or the construction. It could also happen when an older bridge built to previous standards is not properly maintained.

Learn more on AccuWeather's site.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherbridgecollapseu.s. & worldhurricaneearthquake
ACCUWEATHER
Download the ABC13/AccuWeather app!
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
More accuweather
WEATHER
Feels Like temps will be over 105° again Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
ABC13 anchor Tom Koch reflects on his first hurricane - Alicia
Small chance of development near South America
Puerto Rico officials say all of island now has power again
Download the ABC13/AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Man accused of burning woman's body he says died during sex
Former UH assoc. band dir. ousted over inappropriate behavior
Amazon might buy movie theater chain
Purse snatchers try to get away with $75k and run over woman
Sex offender gets 85 years in prison for girl's rape at church
What we know about the Watts family and the killings
Dad directs police to bodies of his pregnant wife and girls
Friends of man accused of killing wife, daughter shocked by arrest
Show More
Doctor given probation for raping patient at Ben Taub
Houston man gets prison for bombing Confederate statue
No bond for 3 teens charged in murder of 15-year-old
Kroger rolls out driverless cars for grocery deliveries
Treasurer: No taxpayer money at risk in dominatrix scandal
More News