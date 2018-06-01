VOLCANO

Fast-moving Kilauea lava traps man, drone and cellphone flashlight used to rescue him

EMBED </>More Videos

USGS scientists were using a drone to survey a fast-moving new lava flow when they received word that a man was trapped nearby. (USGS)

Danny Clemens
PUNA, Hawaii --
A drone and a cellphone flashlight helped first responders rescue a Hawaii man trapped in his home by a fast-moving lava flow from the erupting Kilauea volcano.

On the evening of May 27, United States Geological Survey scientists deployed a drone to survey a new outbreak of lava on Luana Street in the lava-besieged Leilani Estates subdivision, where destroyed dozens of homes have been destroyed since the Kilauea eruption began in early May.

As they were preparing to fly, the team received word that a man had become trapped nearby. The team, which had been coordinating with local emergency officials, flew the drone to the vicinity of the man's home, and first responders instructed him to follow the drone to safety.



The man used the flashlight on his cellphone to signal his location, and rescuers on the ground eventually met up with the man in the jungle behind his home.

In drone footage released by the USGS, the man can be seen shining his flashlight into the air as several first responders with flashlights approach him. Just feet away, smoke plumes from the fast-moving lava flow, which has set trees and other vegetation ablaze as it tears down the street.

After the man was evacuated to safety, the USGS team continued to survey the lava flow for several more hours and relay important information to other crews on the ground.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersevere weathervolcanou.s. & worldUSGSdronesHawaii
VOLCANO
Hurricane Hector tracking for close call with Hawaii, Kilauea volcano
Lava crashes through roof of Hawaii tour boat, injuring 23
Girl from Guatemala burned in volcano eruption dies in Galveston
Small explosions, seismic activity continues from Hawaii's Kilauea
Houston restaurant holding meeting to help Guatemala victims
More volcano
WEATHER
Cat 5 Hurricane Lane approaching Hawaii, Atlantic expected to flare up next week
Feels like temps will be 103-107° all week
BRIGHT SPOT: 85-year-old Harvey survivor makes us smile
Harris Co. real-time maps help you decide flood evacuation
Hurricane Alicia slammed Texas 35 years ago today
More Weather
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Show More
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More News