WEATHER

Houston Weather: Sunshine returns on Tuesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Tim Heller's weather forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Lots of changes coming up in the weather this week.

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says Tuesday will start cold but sunshine will warm temps back into the 60s, making for a beautiful and festively cool afternoon.

More rain is expected for holiday travel on Wednesday, but it should hold off until the overnight hours. Most of this rain should move out early Thanksgiving day with milder temperatures in the 60s returning during the afternoon.



If you'll be hitting the shopping circuit Friday, take the umbrella. Tim says another fast-moving weather system could bring a few showers and storms.

The next strong cold front will reach Houston late in the weekend, and this one could send low temperatures back to near freezing next week.
Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
How wildfires create threat for flooding, mudflows
ALERT: Do not plug space heaters into power strips!
Falling tree narrowly misses Eyewitness News reporter
BLUE FLASH: Meteor captured shooting across Texas sky
More Weather
Top Stories
Father in shock after deputies shoot and kill teen son
Girl, 6, allegedly killed baby brother while dad shopped
Chipotle offers to rehire manager seen in viral video
Rolling Stones to play Houston for first time in decade
Closing Randalls stores can mean big holiday savings
Couple lured robbery victim with sex on dating app: Deputies
Chris Watts sentenced to life in prison for killing family
Woman identified after fatal fall from cruise ship balcony
Show More
Mercy Hospital Chicago Shooting: 4 dead, including officer, gunman
Tekashi69 among 4 arrested on racketeering, weapons charges
Tijuana protesters chant 'Out!' at migrants camped in city
Robbers beat elderly Houston man with machete
More help coming to families with homes ruined by Harvey
More News