I'll be serving some sunshine with the turkey on #Thanksgiving Day. There could be a few sprinkles and isolated light rain showers in the morning, but the sky should dry out by midday. Temps will stay cool with highs in the low 60s. #houwx #abc13 pic.twitter.com/hnkHIeGG7P — Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) November 19, 2018

Lots of changes coming up in the weather this week.Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says Tuesday will start cold but sunshine will warm temps back into the 60s, making for a beautiful and festively cool afternoon.More rain is expected for holiday travel on Wednesday, but it should hold off until the overnight hours. Most of this rain should move out early Thanksgiving day with milder temperatures in the 60s returning during the afternoon.If you'll be hitting the shopping circuit Friday, take the umbrella. Tim says another fast-moving weather system could bring a few showers and storms.The next strong cold front will reach Houston late in the weekend, and this one could send low temperatures back to near freezing next week.