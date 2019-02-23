Houston Weather: Oscar worthy weather in store for Sunday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5152373" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Showers and thunderstorms could impact the Rodeo Parade | Here's the forecast from Travis Herzog.

A cold front rolled through this morning bringing a lot of rain to the area. The cold front has now moved out and has pushed the rain to the east. The cloud cover will soon move out behind this front allowing for skies to clear overnight. We are expecting mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures for your Sunday.We are expecting to see some sunshine on Monday before more cloud cover rolls in Monday night. Rain chances will also start to ramp up late Monday into Tuesday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.