Houston Weather: Oscar worthy weather in store for Sunday

It's a cloudy start to the weekend, but Collin says the sun should return Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A cold front rolled through this morning bringing a lot of rain to the area. The cold front has now moved out and has pushed the rain to the east. The cloud cover will soon move out behind this front allowing for skies to clear overnight. We are expecting mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures for your Sunday.

We are expecting to see some sunshine on Monday before more cloud cover rolls in Monday night. Rain chances will also start to ramp up late Monday into Tuesday.

Showers and thunderstorms could impact the Rodeo Parade | Here's the forecast from Travis Herzog.

