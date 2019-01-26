WEATHER

Houston Weather: Mild Sunday, Arctic front next week

It's a beautiful Saturday, make sure you head outside and grab some sun!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Cloud cover took over this afternoon. We have also seen some a few rain showers. A few showers will be possible overnight into Sunday morning, but most of us will stay dry. We could also see some patchy fog in the morning. Cloud cover should break up in the late morning allowing for a lot of sunshine in the afternoon.

Monday will bring even warmer temperatures with highs nearing 70 degrees. A strong cold front is forecasted to move through Monday night.

Strong winds and cold air will move in Monday night into Tuesday morning. We are also expecting scattered showers to develop along the front. The best chance of rain will be in the overnight hours. Rain should be gone by late morning on Tuesday.

Bundle up! It's going to be a cold day on Tuesday



Cold air will move in behind the front and could bring a light freeze across the area on Wednesday morning.

