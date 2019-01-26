Houston Weather: Mild Sunday, Arctic front next week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5107772" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bundle up! It's going to be a cold day on Tuesday

This is mind-blowing cold air coming for the Upper Midwest next week. We're talking wind chills more than 60° BELOW ZERO! Here in Houston it will feel over 90 degrees warmer...in the 30s. Flip on the TV for more on the arctic chill: https://t.co/pAd8BkkGvb pic.twitter.com/IFX4fpxb0x — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) January 25, 2019

Cloud cover took over this afternoon. We have also seen some a few rain showers. A few showers will be possible overnight into Sunday morning, but most of us will stay dry. We could also see some patchy fog in the morning. Cloud cover should break up in the late morning allowing for a lot of sunshine in the afternoon.Monday will bring even warmer temperatures with highs nearing 70 degrees. A strong cold front is forecasted to move through Monday night.Strong winds and cold air will move in Monday night into Tuesday morning. We are also expecting scattered showers to develop along the front. The best chance of rain will be in the overnight hours. Rain should be gone by late morning on Tuesday.Cold air will move in behind the front and could bring a light freeze across the area on Wednesday morning.