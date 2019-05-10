Weather

Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth helps with rescues around the city

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the second time this week, Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth and his team, the Relief Gang, were out in the streets of Houston searching for people in need of rescue.

Trae told ABC13 he was working to help people stranded in high-water locations during Tuesday's storms.

He and DJ Mr. Rogers were on their social media platforms encouraging people to "TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN" and they will come to get you in a big truck if needed.

Trae Tha Truth and DJ Mr. Rogers rescued many scared drivers from their stalled cars.

The team also rescued stranded kids from Woodbridge Forest Middle School in Porter.

"Some of the sadder moments were seeing the kids cry. It was like a mixture of crying for happiness and crying because they never intended on being stuck inside of a school all night," Trae said.

Eyewitness News traveled with Trae on Wednesday as he went from street to street helping those in need.

Many people were shocked to see the well-known entertainer in their neighborhood, but others just wanted to be rescued.

The team was out again on Thursday night as a new round of storms pushed through, dumping more rain across the Houston area.

Trae has been rescuing people from high waters since Hurricane Ike in 2008. He says he and Rogers aren't doing it for recognition, but because it's the right thing to do.

"This where we get our excitement at. Helping people, most definitely," Trae said.

If you need help, Trae has set up a hotline at 713-212-5937.

