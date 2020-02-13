Marco and Laura expected to reach hurricane strength

Tropical Storm Laura

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Storm Marco continues to strengthen quickly and is forecast to become a hurricane later today.At noon Marco was 50 miles southwest of the western tip of Cuba, with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It's moving north-northwest at 12 mph. The minimum central pressure is 1002 MB.The forecast cone for Marco includes nearly the entire Texas Gulf Coast, with the center-line of the track just west of Houston. Marco is forecast to strengthen over the northwestern Caribbean Sea through today as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula, but is also expected to weaken on Monday and Tuesday.The system is expected to approach the northwestern Gulf coast on Tuesday. It's still too soon to know the location and magnitude of impacts this system will produce.At 1 PM Saturday, Tropical Storm Laura was around 60 miles southwest of Ponce, Puerto Rico. It had maximum sustained winds of 50 MPH and was moving west at 18 mph. The minimum central pressure is 1004 MB. The forecast cone for Laura includes much of the Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi Gulf Coast. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands and many other islands in the region. Heavy rains have started to fall over portions of Puerto Rico.Long-range tracking and the intensity of Laura remain more uncertain as the storm is expected to move over portions of the Greater Antilles through Monday. Storm surge, rainfall, and wind are all expected to impact Cuba, the Bahamas, and Florida early next week. Laura could reach the Gulf coast by the middle of next week.In the Houston area, we have some hot and mostly dry weather to prepare for whatever comes our way regarding the tropical weather. Isolated strong thunderstorms could pop up during the afternoon both Saturday and Sunday as highs jump into the mid 90s.This is a highly complex and uncertain situation expected to unfold over the Gulf. The two storms could even get sucked into an odd dance around each other called the "Fujiwhara effect." Or they could fall apart as they soak the Caribbean and Mexico this weekend.We are entering peak hurricane season and all indications are that the already record-breaking season could get even busier over the coming weeks. Officially, the Atlantic hurricane season lasts through the end of November.Here are some resources that may help you and your family get ready for this hurricane season:SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.