Weather

Wet and stormy weather for parts of the weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cool front will move in and give us scattered storms over the weekend. The most likely times for the storms will be Saturday afternoon and midday Sunday.

While and isolated storm may be strong Saturday, an unstable atmosphere will give us a better chance for severe storms on Sunday. Most of the storms will be gone after 4pm Sunday and you may get a peek or two of sunshine then.

After a couple of dry days Monday and Tuesday, another round of thunderstorms is possible on or around next Wednesday. It's still too early to pin down the details but heavy rain and strong storms are at least possible so please pay attention to the forecast.

