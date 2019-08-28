Weather

High wind shatters revolving door of building downtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As severe weather moved through the Houston area on Wednesday, heavy rain and strong winds caused street flooding and damage to some areas.

In downtown Houston, wind broke a revolving door and flooded the entry of the Allen Center.



An ABC13 viewer posted a picture on social media saying, in part, "Wind broke a whole revolving door and the floor of Allen Center is flooded."

High water was also detected in the Heights, causing problems for drivers during their evening commute.

ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the north side of Houston had almost 500 lightning strikes in 10 minutes during the storm.

