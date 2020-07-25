Here's what Galveston looked like as Hurricane Hanna hit

No flooding was reported except on streets and on the island, water still covered parts of the parking area at Stewart Beach.
Stewart Beach said to be shutting down early because of high tide taking over parking lot- people say they were told to leave- dangerous surf conditions as well- pic.twitter.com/KbgN63IdRf— Deborah Wrigley (@wrigleyABC13) July 24, 2020
It's said to be because of the higher tides and a strong wind that has measured in the 20 mph category with occasional gusts of 30 mph.
Saturday afternoon, there was a break in the rain that drew people back to the beach.
Galveston getting a break in the rain generated by Hurricane Hanna- each time there’s a break- people hurry back to the beach #abc13 pic.twitter.com/OLVLMnB2jq— Deborah Wrigley (@wrigleyABC13) July 25, 2020
Some wading in water less than knee high. Anything deeper than that has been a problem since Hanna prepared to make landfall on the lower coast near Corpus Christi.
"It's a serious rip current there," said Galveston Beach Patrol's Peter Davis. "We knew it was coming, so we got more aggressive in controlling the people who were out in the water. We also closed the Jetties and kept them away from the piers. If they were going out beyond wading depth, the lifeguards ordered them to come in. We haven't had to rescue one person yet. I think it's because we approached it this way."
Surfers are often the only ones in the water during storms.
Davis said experienced surfers can often handle it, but on Saturday, the water was choppy, big waves were farther out, and because of that, inaccessible to surfers.
"That helped as well," said Davis.
Unlike most weekends, there was plenty of parking available on the Seawall, as well as the strand.
Restaurants were open, but the area wasn't crowded as it often is during the summer.
And by comparison- heavy rain and wind is back- and the beach is empty...💦💦💦😐#abc13 pic.twitter.com/EHJBcab38t— Deborah Wrigley (@wrigleyABC13) July 25, 2020
Though the COVID-19 outbreak is still very much an issue, some families came for the weekend.
Despite a threat of severe weather, people were at the beach on Friday even as the sky grew cloudier.
One couple from Oklahoma even rented a beach house on the west end of Galveston Island.
"We were starting to go stir crazy at home because of the virus. We work from home. Our idea of getting out of the house was sitting on our balcony. This gives us something different to see," they said.
The rising tide made another couple who were celebrating their wedding anniversary more nervous.
"We don't know if we should move our cars," they said.
