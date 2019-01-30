WEATHER

Polar vortex 2019: Here's how planes get de-iced

EMBED </>More Videos

When ice clings to planes, a special substance is used to get it off. (Shutterstock)

As temperatures plunge around the country, flights are getting canceled due to the extreme weather conditions.


Even when it is safe to fly, the process of getting the planes off the ground might involve de-icing the plane. When ice clings to planes, a special substance is used to get it off. De-icing fluid is essential for planes to fly in icy conditions, as they are designed to take off and fly under specific parameters.

De-icing fluid is a mixture of glycol, water and optional other ingredients such as color dye. The fluid melts snow and ice already on the aircraft, but it doesn't keep new accumulation from clinging. Anti-icing fluid is used for that.

While planes are up in the air, there are several methods that can be used to keep ice off, including re-routing heat from the engine into the wings and tail.

MORE STORIES ON THE EXTREME COLD

Too cold for mail: Subzero temps prompt USPS to suspend service

Ice on your car? Do's and don'ts of de-icing your vehicle

Driving on black ice: Tips for avoiding hidden danger on the road

The coldest temperature ever recorded in each state

How to prevent frostbite, other winter health risks

How to keep pipes from freezing
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathericeair travelwinterairplane
WEATHER
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail
Houston Weather: One more cold morning before it gets warmer
Ice on your car? Do's and don'ts of de-icing your vehicle
What's the lowest temp ever recorded in each state?
More Weather
Top Stories
Texas inmate to be executed for Houston officer's death
SUNDAY FUNDAY? Bill proposes liquor sales on Sundays in Texas
Crenshaw proposes bill to stop Congress' pay during shutdown
Two-story H-E-B opens in the Heights
Authorities examine cellphone of Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect
Possible drunk driver's vehicle hit by train in the Heights
FACETIME FLAW: Houston lawyer sues Apple over iPhone glitch
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail
Show More
Disabled veteran and wife killed in shootout with police
Man shot in the back while getting his mail in north Houston
Tyson chicken nuggets recalled, may contain rubber
Mother carrying baby dies falling down subway station stairs
How you can help Houston officers in wake of shooting
More News