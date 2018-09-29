WEATHER

Heavy rains postpone shrimp festival but allows for fun with unicorn floats

Galveston residents had fun with a unicorn float parade in the flooded streets

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Heavy rain in some areas of Galveston County caused major street flooding Saturday morning, but that did not keep people from having a little bit of fun.

After the storms came to a halt, Eyewitness News caught sight of these mythical creatures being released onto flooded streets.

High water was spotted outside of many homes on 19th Street and some parts of League City.

Due to heavy rainfall, the Galveston Island Shrimp Festival announced it will postpone today's events until tomorrow.

The storms rained on this parade and pushed back the shrimp festival to Sunday.



About 2 to 3 inches of rain have already fallen, making this the second wet September in its history.


Eyewitness News viewers are sending in photos and videos of the flooding:
Street flooding spotted in Galveston as a strong line of storms move in.

