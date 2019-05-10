Weather

Golfball size hail tears up northeast Houston neighborhood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The rain, hail and thunder gave many people quite a scare overnight when strong storms pushed through southeast Texas, flooding several parts of the Houston area.

Some people even saw golfball size hail and even bigger, with residents in one neighborhood in northeast Houston describing the damage similar to a tornado.

"My gosh it was awful," Donna Aquino said. "I'm old and I've never seen hail like that before."



Large hail tore up the glass and banged up the hood of Aquino's truck in the area of Penelope and Oates.

Janie Chapa lives across the street where hail broke the windows of her house.

"I jumped out of the bed. It was banging on my walls in every direction," Chapa said.

RELATED: How to protect yourself and your property from hail
EMBED More News Videos

Hail causes approximately $1 billion in damage in the United States each year, but there are ways to protect yourself and your property.



ABC13's Courtney Fischer spoke to Nolton Wooten who said he thought it was a tornado when hail started pouring down. He said it was "downright frightening."

WATCH: Video shows hail pouring down in several parts of Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Large hail hits parts of Houston and surrounding areas


EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 Eyewitness News viewers share photos and videos of large hail



Follow ABC13 Reporter Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonhailweatherrainsevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News