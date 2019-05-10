Golfball size hail tears up northeast Houston neighborhood

Some people even saw golfball size hail and even bigger, with residents in one neighborhood in northeast Houston describing the damage similar to a tornado.
"My gosh it was awful," Donna Aquino said. "I'm old and I've never seen hail like that before."
Large hail tore up the glass and banged up the hood of Aquino's truck in the area of Penelope and Oates.
Janie Chapa lives across the street where hail broke the windows of her house.
"I jumped out of the bed. It was banging on my walls in every direction," Chapa said.
ABC13's Courtney Fischer spoke to Nolton Wooten who said he thought it was a tornado when hail started pouring down. He said it was "downright frightening."
