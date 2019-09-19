Weather

Giant tree topples over Kingwood home during heavy rain from Imelda

By
KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Part of a home in Kingwood suffered heavy damage when a tree toppled onto it during the storms brought in by Imelda.

No one was home at the time of the incident but a neighbor says he heard the moment the tree started falling down.

"I was sitting on my back porch," the neighbor said. "When I heard it falling it felt like, (and) sounded like it was possibly hitting my house."

Inside the home, the tree fell into the garage area, where the water then began coming in.

RELATED:

'Worse than Harvey' Life-threatening flash floods hit Winnie, forcing hospital evacuation

Another round of heavy storms expected Thursday

I-10 blocked by flooding in Chambers and Jefferson counties
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherkingwoodtree fallsevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Flash flood emergency in SE Texas
Rescues continue along West Loop
Raging water covering Eastex Fwy, Grand Pkwy
Gallery Furniture and Lakewood Church open to flood victims
Wall collapses at Houston Galleria
Houston-area school closings and delays
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Show More
Rescues underway along West Loop
Man climbs out of car window in high water
Flash Flood Emergency update: Harris County
Houston-area bayous filling up among flooding emergency
Post office building roof collapses in northeast Houston
More TOP STORIES News