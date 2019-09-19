Giant tree topples over Kingwood home during heavy rain from Imelda

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Part of a home in Kingwood suffered heavy damage when a tree toppled onto it during the storms brought in by Imelda.No one was home at the time of the incident but a neighbor says he heard the moment the tree started falling down."I was sitting on my back porch," the neighbor said. "When I heard it falling it felt like, (and) sounded like it was possibly hitting my house."Inside the home, the tree fell into the garage area, where the water then began coming in.