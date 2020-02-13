Get ready for more dense fog tomorrow morning

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We saw some dense fog this morning across parts of the area. We are still seeing some sea fog closer to the coast and that should hover there or just off the coast through the evening..Later tonight, areas of fog will once again push north from the coast. Widespread fog, with some of it becoming dense, is likely over our area through the morning rush hour.Rain chances go up as we head into late Tuesday as our next cold front approaches. This front should roll through Tuesday night into early Wednesday. This will cool us down for the second half of the week.Rain chances continue to rise Wednesday and Thursday as more disturbances roll over our area. We should dry out heading into Friday and will start to slowly warm up over the weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.