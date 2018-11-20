HOLIDAY

Fun facts about the North Pole

EMBED </>More Videos

It's known as Santa's home, but here are other things you may not know about the North Pole. (AccuWeather)

You know that Santa lives there, but did you know these other fun facts about the North Pole?

The North Pole is located in the middle of the Arctic Ocean amid waters almost permanently covered in shifting sea ice, according to AccuWeather. The sea ice that surrounds the North Pole is typically between 6'7" and 9'10" thick.

Average temperatures around the North Pole are around -24 degrees Fahrenheit during the winter. The sun only rises and sets once a year, and continuously is above the horizon in the summer and below the horizon in the winter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherbuzzworthywatercooleru.s. & worldsanta clausholidayweatherplcb holiday
HOLIDAY
Where to eat out in Houston this Thanksgiving
How many calories will your Thanksgiving meal cost you?
HO! HO! HO! 7 places to see Santa Claus for free
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
More holiday
WEATHER
The coldest town on Earth
Five ways to save on your heating bill
Supplies you need for your car for winter driving
Cold weather sure to reduce the pressure in your tires
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman accused of illegal injection that sent man to ER
HORSE DRAGGED: Video captures truck yanking animal
Realtor's racy photos getting eyes on home listing
Glamour magazine moving away from print and going digital
Driver killed by concrete chunk thrown from overpass
Educator's tweet on teaching Thanksgiving goes viral
Behavioral psychiatrist analyzing Santa Fe HS accused shooter
Prosecution vows retrial in murdered jogger case after mistrial
Show More
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know
Houston airports expect nearly 2M flyers this Thanksgiving
Deputy stops wrong-way driver on W. Beltway in NW Harris Co.
7-year-old says teacher dragged him across classroom
TURN TO TED: Rusting washer makes clothes dirtier than before
More News