Friday storms could bring 70 mph winds

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A powerful weather system approaching Texas will bring back mild temps and a humid breeze today ahead of strong thunderstorms late Friday. Outside of the clouds, a couple of showers, and strong southerly winds, today's weather should be rather tranquil.That will change Friday. Most of the day will be like today with a strong Gulf breeze, mild temps, and a few showers. Once we get to the latter half of Friday afternoon, we'll be monitoring MegaDoppler closely for scattered thunderstorms developing ahead of the main event expected to arrive Friday evening. There's a lower chance these afternoon thunderstorms will form, but if they do, they will rotate and possibly produce tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail.A round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms is then likely to move through Friday evening into Friday night. We're still working out the details on the timing, but right now it looks like these storms will reach Houston no earlier than 9 p.m. Some storms within the line could turn severe and produce winds in excess of 70 mph along with isolated tornadoes. Some hail is possible as well. These storms will clear out quickly before sunrise Saturday, leaving us with a sunny, windy, and cool second half of the weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.