SEVERE WEATHER

Forces of nature: How Kilauea eruption, Hurricane Lane flooding changed Hawaiian landscape

EMBED </>More Videos

Hawaii has had to cope with two major natural disasters in 2018, erupting Kilauea and Hurricane Lane, and new aerial video shows how the Big Island has changed. (U.S. Air National Guard)

HILO, Hawaii --
In the span of just a few months, Hawaii's Big Island has dealt with two major forces of nature: Kilauea and Hurricane Lane.

In early May, the Kilauea volcano spewed lava and ash across its East Rift Zone, destroying infrastructure and hundreds of homes, displacing thousands of residents and injuring more than 20 people.

At the end of the summer, Hurricane Lane soaked the island with more than 50 inches of rain, making it the second wettest tropical cyclone in the United States since 1950. The storm flooded homes and washed out roads, mostly on the east side of the Big Island.

New aerial video from the U.S. Air National Guard shows how the two major events altered the island's landscape. The Aug. 28 footage shows still-smoldering volcanic fissures surrounded by miles of charred landscape, coastal areas ravaged by landslides and homes cut off from the rest of the island by cooling lava flows.

Hurricane Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
EMBED More News Videos

Some scientists think low pressure associated with a hurricane could contribute to a volcanic eruption, but that theory hasn't yet been definitively proven.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worldsevere weatherhurricanevolcanofloodingflash floodingstorm damageHawaii
Related
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
VIDEO: Lava from Kilauea completely fills bay
Lava from Kilauea could fill 45,400 Olympic-sized pools
SEVERE WEATHER
Boy swept into sewer rescued after poking finger out of manhole
Lack of rain and dry conditions causing water main pipes to break
JEFF LINDNER: 8 days that changed my life
Hurricane Lane: 5 Hawaii tourists rescued from flooded home
More severe weather
WEATHER
One Minute Weather: Flash Flood Watch through Labor Day
EYE ON THE GULF: "Gordon" possible next week
3 dogs die of heat illnesses at Enchanted Rock State Park
Heavy downpours bring street flooding to Clear Lake area
More Weather
Top Stories
EYE ON THE GULF: "Gordon" possible next week
Tree falls on car with people inside shutting down northbound Highway 6
Tree falls on vehicle with people inside on Highway 6
Officials: Lightning strike causes fire at school in League City
3 suspects wanted for killing Houston teen outside store
Fishers rescue sea turtle of coast of Freeport
Houston's iconic Magic Island is returning
Driver arrested with newborn in car during DWI crack down
Show More
George W. Bush sneaks Michelle Obama candy during funeral
Deputies identify man suspected in fatal shooting of mother of 3
Loved ones gathered to celebrate Houston icon Ed Brandon
Authorities identify father and daughter killed in plane crash
Upton and Verlander host pet adoption event with Astros Dog Day
More News