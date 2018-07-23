WEATHER

Five places where people live the longest known as 'blue zones'

EMBED </>More Videos

The secret to a long life? Live in one of these five cities. (AccuWeather)

Blue zones are places in the world where the average life expectancy is higher than average.

According to AccuWeather, people in these locations commonly live to 90 years old, and sometimes to 100. A healthy diet, daily exercise and minimal stress contribute to the longevity.

The five cities that are considered blue zones are: Sardinia, Italy, Okinawa, Japan, Loma Linda, California, Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica and Ikaria, Greece.

According to bluezones.com, Sardinia was the first region identified because of its large concentration of male centenarians.
Related Topics:
weatherfoodhealthaccuweather
WEATHER
More than 40 dead in Japan as heat wave grips country
One Minute Weather: Record Heat Monday
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: More African dust prevents storms from developing
Houston to open cooling centers
More Weather
Top Stories
New photos show clearer image of suspect in doctor's murder
Facebook Live shooting victim now able to whisper and eat
Senator Sylvia Garcia to resign from legislature next year
Alleged carjacker crashes into tree after officer opens fire
About 10K marijuana plants seized in North Texas
Man killed in welding explosion while working on boat
Secret bunker lies beneath facilities at Texans camp
PHOTOS: Inside the Houston Texans' historic training facility
Show More
Dennis Rodman teaming up with Houston based ticket company
Texans announce dates and times for open practice
5 bodies recovered in San Marcos apartment fire
Coast Guard raises duck boat that sank in Missouri
Photo shows family together before deadly duck boat accident
More News