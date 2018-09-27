ONE MINUTE WEATHER

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Feeling "fall-ish" through Friday

Here's the one minute weather update.

Warm, humid air returns this weekend.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A weak cool front blew into Houston last night, dropping temperatures into the 60s north and west of the Bayou City. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says lots of clouds will linger behind the front, keeping temperatures well below our average high of 87.


Tonight even Houston could get a taste of the upper 60s. Travis says Houston has not recorded a low in the 60s since May 27th, and if we do reach the 60s Friday, it'll tie with 2016 for the latest on record to get our first temperature in the 60s after the summer months.

This "messy" front will keep plenty of moisture overhead, leading to widespread clouds and at least a small chance of showers through Friday.

Next week looks to start warm and humid as the front lifts back north and steamy Gulf air surges back in. This warm front will bring widely scattered downpours both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Check the radar in your weather anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



