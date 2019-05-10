Weather

'Hope and pray' Drivers sleep in cars as intersection floods in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some drivers found themselves stuck at the gas station, while others left their vehicles altogether after water quickly flooded the intersection at I-45 and W. Mt. Houston in north Houston.

One driver told ABC13 he was coming from the hospital Thursday night when he got stuck in the storm.

"I would plead to everybody, if you know there's high water coming up where you are, just stop. That's all I did. I stopped on the freeway. I mean, there's nothing you can do. Just hope and pray," driver Maurice said.

A lot of the water came from nearby Halls Bayou.

A dad and his sons also had to spend the night inside their truck at the gas station after the water started rising around 9:30 p.m.

At one point, some drivers started going the wrong way on the I-45 feeder just to get through the flood.

More rain is expected through Saturday.















