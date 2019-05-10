'Hope and pray' Drivers sleep in cars as intersection floods in north Houston

Riding the wake on a bicycle just might be the best way to get around. Right? #abc13 #hesontosomething https://t.co/AFQEbwZOen pic.twitter.com/FS5K84VShe — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 10, 2019

Soooo..... this driver just left her car running and walked away. Not sure where she went. Hope she’s okay. It’s a mess out here. W Mount Houston & I45N. #abc13 https://t.co/AFQEbwZOen pic.twitter.com/w0rfx3ZlZS — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 10, 2019

Doing what we can to help these stranded, stalled out drivers. Oh man. Hopefully our jump works! #abc13 https://t.co/AFQEbwZOen pic.twitter.com/ybO1s2AF3P — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 10, 2019

Uh oh. Now there’s water in her car. Not good. Not good at all. #abc13 https://t.co/AFQEbwZOen pic.twitter.com/ATfCKY4IuY — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 10, 2019

Trucks going the wrong way on I-45 feeder just trying to get thru the flood. Not sure why? #abc13 https://t.co/9BScHTxDNs pic.twitter.com/ctibnPN3ej — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 10, 2019

Driver slept in their cars at gas stations on the corner of W Mount Houston & I-45N. Water flooded the intersection so fast, several tell me they couldn’t get home. Had to park on higher ground and got trapped for the night. #abc13 https://t.co/rGzkYZqY8l pic.twitter.com/AagOOFgnLu — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 10, 2019

HIGH WATER: intersection underwater at North Freeway and W. Mt Houston. #abc13 We’re live on https://t.co/vxP8PPcpNf pic.twitter.com/BVjsVZ040a — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) May 10, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some drivers found themselves stuck at the gas station, while others left their vehicles altogether after water quickly flooded the intersection at I-45 and W. Mt. Houston in north Houston.One driver told ABC13 he was coming from the hospital Thursday night when he got stuck in the storm."I would plead to everybody, if you know there's high water coming up where you are, just stop. That's all I did. I stopped on the freeway. I mean, there's nothing you can do. Just hope and pray," driver Maurice said.A lot of the water came from nearby Halls Bayou.A dad and his sons also had to spend the night inside their truck at the gas station after the water started rising around 9:30 p.m.At one point, some drivers started going the wrong way on the I-45 feeder just to get through the flood.More rain is expected through Saturday.