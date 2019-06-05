Houston Weather: Drivers go wrong way on Highway 59 because water is too high

On Wednesday morning, high water that quickly rose on Highway 59 at the 610 Loop caused some drivers to skip trying to make it down the road and turn the other way.
This is what it looks like when drivers turn around and go the wrong way bc the water is too high. Hey @houstonpolice, how should people handle this? If drivers don’t realize don’t feel comfortable driving thru high water, should they turn around or stay put? #abc13 pic.twitter.com/oNyQozhPLC— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) June 5, 2019
It turns out some of the high water that plagued drivers on the freeway may have been due to a clogged drain.
Around 10:45 a.m., a TxDOT crew arrived to unclog the drain, which had car parts and debris in it.
The same problem happened along Highway 288 and Southmore. A worker got into knee-deep water to clear that drain as well.
Despite all of the high water, not everyone had a tough time getting through.
"I didn't see any high water at all. I'm in a Suburban, so it's higher than most cars. But I was on the freeway, most of the time so it was fine," one man said.
"I was trying to get on the Loop and all the feeder road. It just stalled completely," another driver said.
In January 2018, some drivers pulled a similar move, driving backward on the freeway due to ice.
