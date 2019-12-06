Did a meteor fly over Houston? See video of the streak in sky

Multiple people reported seeing a bright flash in motion in the dark sky before sunrise Thursday morning.
In fact, the American Meteor Society website received at least 50 reports of a fireball not just in Texas, but also in Oklahoma and Louisiana.
ABC13 viewer Hunter Moliver sent video from his doorbell camera inside the 610 Loop capturing the flash. The flash shoots across the sky about five seconds into the video.
Other witnesses sent video to the AMS. Another viewer, Aaron Val, sent ABC13 his view of the apparent meteor over Waller.
