Houston Weather: Dangerous combination of firework smoke and fog

After a Dense Fog Advisory, a main concern now is the air quality.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Fog and firework smoke are prevalent across the Houston region, reducing the visibility to near zero and the air quality into unhealthy territory. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says this dangerous mix of air pollution and fog is being caused by the light winds and cold, stable air overhead. He expects it to gradually improve after sunrise when a cold front arrives with a north breeze to help stir up the air.


The afternoon looks nice with a partly sunny sky and mild temperatures. Another cold front arriving tonight night changes our weather pattern on Wednesday bringing in colder air and a lot more rain. Heavy rain and some street flooding will be a possibility with all the moisture around, and that rain may last into Thursday morning. Temperatures in southeast Texas should stay well above freezing while it's raining, but freezing rain and ice are possible in north central Texas, so be aware of that if your plans take you to that part of the state early in the New Year.

Sunshine will take over again as we head into the weekend. It will be cold but sunny for anyone tailgating at NRG Park as the Texans take on the Colts Saturday afternoon.

