Weather

Cool and wet this evening

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cool temps and mostly light rain will continue this evening. The rain won't be heavy enough to cause any other issues than wet roads. Temps will hover in the 50s most places away from the coast.

Rain chances will drop lower starting Sunday, but then get ready for a big warm up. Temperatures next week will soar back into the low 90s, challenging record highs Wednesday.

After the warmup, another stretch of active, stormy weather is possible late next week.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
More TOP STORIES News