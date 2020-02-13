Cool and wet this evening

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cool temps and mostly light rain will continue this evening. The rain won't be heavy enough to cause any other issues than wet roads. Temps will hover in the 50s most places away from the coast.Rain chances will drop lower starting Sunday, but then get ready for a big warm up. Temperatures next week will soar back into the low 90s, challenging record highs Wednesday.After the warmup, another stretch of active, stormy weather is possible late next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.