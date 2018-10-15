Ground stop has been lifted, departure delays are still at 60 minutes. Contact your airline for specific flight info. #fly2houston — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) October 15, 2018

Heavy rain on Kirby near Hwy 59 @abc13houston drive safe and slow!! pic.twitter.com/Dv1o6TxHWC — Chelsey Hernandez ABC13 (@ChelseyABC13) October 15, 2018

Well, here it comes! A real fall cold front is blowing through southeast Texas this morning.Expect temperatures to fall into the upper 50s a few hours after the front passes. It'll turn breezy and we'll have scattered showers and storms around.As storms dumped a quick inch or so of rain, bringing dark skies, wind and lightning, Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport went under a ground stop. While that has since been lifted, departures may be delayed about an hour.Tuesday will be windy, damp, and quite cool. Temperatures will stay in the 50s most of the day, so you'll need a jacket and an umbrella.Meteorologist Travis Herzog says Pacific moisture will continue to overrun the cool air for days to come, keeping sunshine limited and rain in the forecast off-and-on into the weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.