ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Our first real fall front moves through this morning

Storms cause sudden street flooding on Allen Parkway

Heat and humidity returns this weekend with isolated storms possible on Sunday
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Well, here it comes! A real fall cold front is blowing through southeast Texas this morning.



Expect temperatures to fall into the upper 50s a few hours after the front passes. It'll turn breezy and we'll have scattered showers and storms around.

As storms dumped a quick inch or so of rain, bringing dark skies, wind and lightning, Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport went under a ground stop. While that has since been lifted, departures may be delayed about an hour.

Make sure you have a jacket, Meteorologist Travis Herzog says it could get a little chilly today!



Tuesday will be windy, damp, and quite cool. Temperatures will stay in the 50s most of the day, so you'll need a jacket and an umbrella.



Meteorologist Travis Herzog says Pacific moisture will continue to overrun the cool air for days to come, keeping sunshine limited and rain in the forecast off-and-on into the weekend.

