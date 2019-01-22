WEATHER

Cold, wet and windy weather blowing into town tonight

EMBED </>More Videos

Cold, wet and windy weather blowing into town tonight!

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Click the video above to see ABC13 chief meteorologist Travis Herzog's latest track on some cold, wet and windy weather heading for Houston overnight.

Follow Travis Herzog on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherstormwinter weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Houston Weather: Another strong cold front blows through tonight
Super blood wolf moon: Photos and videos
Get ready for this! Plan now for our next cold front
Winter wellness for your pets
More Weather
Top Stories
Man accused of trying to run over school guard in custody
SEE INSIDE: Judge orders clean-up at R Kelly's studio
10 suspects linked to robbery spree on UH campus
Houston has most recognized skyline in US: survey
Beyond blue collar: Workwear gets makeover from Texas designer
Starbucks expands delivery service to multiple cities
Justin Timberlake hosting Santa Fe HS shooting victim at show
New penguin chick hatches at Moody Gardens
Show More
HISD investigating employee for inappropriate touching
Alyssa Milano: 'MAGA hat is the new white hood'
Man shatters deputy's windshield with his head: constable
Uber driver struggles with passenger who grabs at wheel
Authorities send warning after man impersonates city worker
More News