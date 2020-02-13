Weather

Chilly temperatures tonight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the storm line cleared east, our weather has been warm and windy across SE Texas.

A cold front moving in tonight will knock the heat down and bring temperatures tonight to the 40s and 50s.


The cooler weather will last through the next few days, with a gradual warm up and a return of rain chances next weekend.
