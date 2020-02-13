Chilly temperatures tonight

Low temperatures tonight getting chilly! Who is ready for the cool down? https://t.co/nkmlvEQkNT pic.twitter.com/3hbcY8HktB — Kevin Roth (@KevinRothABC13) April 12, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the storm line cleared east, our weather has been warm and windy across SE Texas.A cold front moving in tonight will knock the heat down and bring temperatures tonight to the 40s and 50s.The cooler weather will last through the next few days, with a gradual warm up and a return of rain chances next weekend.