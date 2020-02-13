Chilly temperatures tonight

A cold front moving in tonight will knock the heat down and bring temperatures tonight to the 40s and 50s.
Low temperatures tonight getting chilly! Who is ready for the cool down? https://t.co/nkmlvEQkNT pic.twitter.com/3hbcY8HktB— Kevin Roth (@KevinRothABC13) April 12, 2020
The cooler weather will last through the next few days, with a gradual warm up and a return of rain chances next weekend.
