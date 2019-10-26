Weather

Chilly mornings, nice afternoons this weekend!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been a chilly start to our Saturday. Afternoon sunshine should allow for 60s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday.

Temperatures will moderate Monday and Tuesday ahead of another cold front arriving Wednesday, October 30th. This will bring more messy weather, but all the mess should clear out by Halloween evening, making for cool but ideal trick-or-treat weather.

