Meteorologist Elita Loresca will deliver your forecast on Eyewitness News This Morning, Monday through Friday, as part of the ABC13 family you welcome into your home each day.
And starting Monday, Jan. 14, Travis Herzog will be ABC13 Chief Meteorologist, as Tim Heller retires from his position with ABC13 after nearly 35 years on the air.
Travis will bring you the forecast on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Travis says, "It is an absolute joy to serve you every day, and I am truly humbled anytime one of you tells me how much you appreciate and trust what I do."
"Thankful that I get to do this with this team," Elita added. "Thank you to our loyal ABC13 viewers for choosing us. We are here because you believe in us and welcome us into your homes each day."