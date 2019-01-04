WEATHER

Travis Herzog named Chief Meteorologist and Elita Loresca joins Eyewitness News morning team

EMBED </>More Videos

New Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog welcomes Elita Loresca to the ABC13 Morning Team

Starting Monday, a different familiar face joins our team weekday mornings on ABC13 Eyewitness News.

Meteorologist Elita Loresca will deliver your forecast on Eyewitness News This Morning, Monday through Friday, as part of the ABC13 family you welcome into your home each day.

And starting Monday, Jan. 14, Travis Herzog will be ABC13 Chief Meteorologist, as Tim Heller retires from his position with ABC13 after nearly 35 years on the air.

Travis will bring you the forecast on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Travis says, "It is an absolute joy to serve you every day, and I am truly humbled anytime one of you tells me how much you appreciate and trust what I do."


"Thankful that I get to do this with this team," Elita added. "Thank you to our loyal ABC13 viewers for choosing us. We are here because you believe in us and welcome us into your homes each day."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherABC13inside abc13
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Houston Weather: Clearing out and warming up through the Weekend
ABC13 Storm Updates: Possible flash flooding threatens Houston
18-year-old rescued after car hydroplanes off South Freeway
Don't miss these space events in 2019
More Weather
Top Stories
Man tells 911 he killed his family before arrest: Police
RodeoHouston officially reveals 2019 concert lineup after leak
Sheriff releases sketch of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes' killer
Sketch artist brings description of Jazmine's killer to life
James Harden rallies Rockets in OT for win over Warriors
THE 60: Star-studded RodeoHouston lineup includes Cardi B
Suspect runs over person on scooter during long police chase
UH welcomes new football coach despite questions over hiring
Show More
$100,000 reward offered for Jazmine Barnes' killer
Jazmine Barnes: What we know about 7-year-old murdered
Fiery Florida crash kills 7, injures several
Fake pastor carried drug-filled Bible into jail: Sheriff
Will Kevin Hart reconsider hosting the Oscars?
More News