Weather

Residents capture moments during and after severe storms hit Houston area

As severe thunderstorms rolled into multiple parts of Houston on Thursday evening, residents all around recorded the damages done by the downpouring rain and heavy winds.

ABC13 Eyewitness News viewer Tammy Shed says she was feeding her chickens in Needville when the storms began. In her video, you can see when the roof of a shed began lifting and her chickens begin scattering. After the storms, Shed said all of her chickens were fine.

Another viewer was driving in Columbus, TX when he came upon a big rig turned over on the highway. Ahmed Mansour wrote that after he shot the video, he got out of his car to help the driver, who was okay.

Multiple viewers shared the moment after the storms when the rainbows hovered around town.

