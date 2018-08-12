WEATHER

African dust cloud haze returns to southeast Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

As another round of dust cloud rolls in we have a glimpse of the hazy skies.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
The haze is back!

Another dust cloud is set to blow into southeast Texas Sunday afternoon.

New video from Skydrone13 over the Sienna Plantation in Missouri City shows gray and hazy skies above southeast Texas.

There have been at least two other instances of dust from the Sahara Desert in Africa being blown into southeast Texas this summer.

Meteorologist David Tillman says the chances of you seeing the Perseid meteor shower in Houston is dwindling due to the hazy conditions.
