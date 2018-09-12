HURRICANE IKE

A look back at Hurricane Ike 10 years later

EMBED </>More Videos

In September 2008, Hurricane Ike caused massive damage in Galveston, Houston, and Bolivar. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It was Saturday, Sept. 13, 2008, when Hurricane Ike ripped through the Houston area, claiming the lives of dozens in Texas.

The powerful category 2 storm ravaged the Gulf Coast after making landfall that day around 2 a.m., flattening homes and obliterating entire towns and creating a huge storm surge that destroyed buildings and businesses along Galveston's Seawall.

It's one of the deadliest and most expensive storms, costing an estimated $34.8 billion.

Due to the massive damage and number of deaths, the World Meteorological Organization retired the name Ike in April of 2009.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
weatherhurricane ikehurricanestorm damagetexas newsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HURRICANE IKE
Deadliest, costliest hurricanes of the past 38 years
SH-87 on Bolivar Peninsula undergoes potentially life-saving lift
Sneak peak of Lone Star Flight Museum's new digs
PHOTOS: When Hurricane Ike hit Galveston
More hurricane ike
WEATHER
FLASH FLOOD WARNING: Heavy downpours continue near coast
More rain as Flash Flood Warning issued for coastal cities
"Monster" Hurricane Florence aims to drench Carolinas
Decreasing chance for tropical depression in Gulf of Mexico but rain still likely
More Weather
Top Stories
More rain as Flash Flood Warning issued for coastal cities
Decreasing chance for tropical depression in Gulf of Mexico but rain still likely
FLASH FLOOD WARNING: Heavy downpours continue near coast
"Monster" Hurricane Florence aims to drench Carolinas
Cajun Navy captain from Sugar Land headed to Hurr. Florence
Driver tries to run over people in Citycentre parking garage
Heavy rain could impact Houston road construction projects
Pope summons bishops for sex abuse prevention summit
Show More
What's in the Amazon box? Maybe a real 7-foot Christmas tree
Police: Woman pretended to have firefighter husband for scam
Man involved in GoFundMe dispute arrested on traffic warrant
DPS agent shot in hand while exchanging fire with suspect
Unsuspecting Houston residents robbed by fake Comcast workers
More News