STORM

February storms soak California with 18 trillion gallons of water

If you are wondering how much rain we've received this month, ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says you may find the answer startling. (National Weather Service)

By
SAN FRANCISCO, California --
Rain, rain and more rain! ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says California has been soaked by a startling amount of water during recent February storms.

Eighteen trillion gallons of water have fallen in California in February, according to the National Weather Service. And the month isn't over yet.


"Let me put this into perspective," said Nicco. "Eighteen trillion gallons of water is equivalent to 27 million Olympic-sized pools or 45 percent the total volume of Lake Tahoe."


You want to be even more impressed?



"If you weighed all that water, it would come out to 150 trillion pounds of water. That's a lot of weight," said Nicco.

And it's not over yet.

"We have another chance of rain on Wednesday," said Nicco.
