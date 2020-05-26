Weather may be to blame in deadly crash involving big rig on North Loop

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities believe weather may have been the reason behind a crash that killed a driver who slammed into an 18-wheeler in northeast Houston.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 7000 block of North Loop East near Homestead Road.

Police say the car was trying to get off the freeway, when the driver lost control and slammed into a parked 18-wheeler on the shoulder.

The driver inside the vehicle was killed in the crash.

"I just want to see it because I still don't believe it's real," the victim's father Ray Dow said. "All I can tell him is, I love him."

Officers are still investigating the crash and expect the exit to be closed for some time.

