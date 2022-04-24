Diverse downtown spring music festival starring Lil' Wayne and Grimes forced to postpone

HOUSTON, Texas -- A promising spring music and arts festival won't happen until fall, organizers announced. The We Are One Music & Arts Festival, a multi-genre arts/music weekend show slated for May 14 and 15 at Eleanor Tinsley Park near downtown, is now scheduled for November 12 and 13.
The festival's president moved the date to "ensure the best possible experience for all attendees," a press release notes.
Festival headliners included Lil' Wayne (and his $150,000 teeth), Lupe Fiasco, Illenium, Grimes, Japanese Breakfast, CL, Poppy, and Duck Sauce. Scheduled performances included Latino dance folk, live muralists, and a Dollhouse Drag Brunch. Lil' Wayne even posted about the festival on Instagram.
Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
