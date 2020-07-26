Water rescue caught on camera after 2 girls fall into water at Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas (KTRK) -- Two young women were safely rescued thanks to one surfer who saved them just moments after they fell into the water at Jetty Park on Surfside.

Thomas Saucedo said he was out enjoying the water Saturday before heading back to his truck. Soon after, someone came knocking on his door saying two girls needed his help.

Saucedo said he immediately rushed over and began helping the teens, aged 17 and 19, get back to shore. The chances of waves were heightened as Hanna headed toward Texas from the Gulf.

While they waited for others to help, the girls told him they were out taking pictures of the waves before falling off their jetties.

The girls reportedly had cuts from the waves and rocks nearby.
