Water main break affecting at least 50 homes in Sugar Land community

EMBED </>More Videos

Water main break affecting at least 50 homes in Sugar Land community. (KTRK)

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Officials in Sugar Land are working a water main break in the Sugar Creek community.

According to a tweet, about 50 homes in the westside area of Sugar Creek have had their water turned off.

Water should be back on in approximately four to five hours, officials said.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
water main breakSugar Land
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News