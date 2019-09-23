Mattress Mack and city officials launch Imelda Assistance Fund

The Imelda Assistance Fund was established to meet the needs of those who have suffered damage to their homes during Tropical Storm Imelda flooding. It was created in partnership with the Greater Houston Community Foundation
You can learn more about the fund here.
Hidalgo has also opened recovery centers around the affected areas.
The centers are scheduled to be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the following locations:
Kingwood United Methodist Church
1799 Woodland Hills Drive, Rm K 105
Kingwood, TX 77339
Grayson Community Center
13828 Corpus Christie St.
Houston, TX 77015
The locations will have staff on-hand to provide information like access to food and temporary housing, support for cleanup and debris removal, legal services, and guidance on how to file insurance claims.
Harris County officials confident in their response to Tropical Storm Imelda
In addition to the centers, recovery information is also available online at ReadyHarris.org.
"As we begin our recovery from Tropical Storm Imelda, we want to make sure survivors have all the information they need to recover as quickly as possible," Hidalgo said. "We know recovering from disasters is never easy, but what we can do is make sure we're doing everything possible to help residents navigate the wide array of resources being made available by our community."
RELATED: Families wrestle with leaving Kingwood after Imelda's flood
Residents who need cleanup assistance are encouraged to register their home with Crisis Cleanup by calling (844) 451-1954.
Crisis Cleanup is an online database used by local faith-based organizations and disaster relief agencies to coordinate cleanup efforts after a disaster.
There are no guarantees for service, but all disaster survivors with cleanup needs are asked to register.
The Crisis Cleanup line will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
DOWNLOAD ABC13 HOUSTON NOW:
Available in the App Store
Get it on Google Play
SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit