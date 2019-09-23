disaster relief

Mattress Mack and city officials launch Imelda Assistance Fund

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More help is on the way for flood victims. Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Mattress Mack have created the Imelda Assistance Fund.

The Imelda Assistance Fund was established to meet the needs of those who have suffered damage to their homes during Tropical Storm Imelda flooding. It was created in partnership with the Greater Houston Community Foundation

You can learn more about the fund here.

Hidalgo has also opened recovery centers around the affected areas.

The centers are scheduled to be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the following locations:

Kingwood United Methodist Church
1799 Woodland Hills Drive, Rm K 105
Kingwood, TX 77339

Grayson Community Center
13828 Corpus Christie St.
Houston, TX 77015

The locations will have staff on-hand to provide information like access to food and temporary housing, support for cleanup and debris removal, legal services, and guidance on how to file insurance claims.

Harris County officials confident in their response to Tropical Storm Imelda

In addition to the centers, recovery information is also available online at ReadyHarris.org.

"As we begin our recovery from Tropical Storm Imelda, we want to make sure survivors have all the information they need to recover as quickly as possible," Hidalgo said. "We know recovering from disasters is never easy, but what we can do is make sure we're doing everything possible to help residents navigate the wide array of resources being made available by our community."

RELATED: Families wrestle with leaving Kingwood after Imelda's flood

Residents who need cleanup assistance are encouraged to register their home with Crisis Cleanup by calling (844) 451-1954.

Crisis Cleanup is an online database used by local faith-based organizations and disaster relief agencies to coordinate cleanup efforts after a disaster.

There are no guarantees for service, but all disaster survivors with cleanup needs are asked to register.

The Crisis Cleanup line will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
DOWNLOAD ABC13 HOUSTON NOW:
Available in the App Store
Get it on Google Play


SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfloodingdisaster reliefdisastereye on the gulf
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISASTER RELIEF
Clean-up efforts underway in Chambers County
2 local recovery centers open for Imelda victims
Celebrity chef serving Dorian victims thousands of meals
Houston council OKs $4.6 million Harvey inspections contract
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Scattered rain, hot for first day of Fall
Man shot and killed in Jeep in southeast Houston parking lot
ABC13's The Midday
Measles Returns: Investigating Vaccination Rates
13 Investigates: How many students vaccinated for measles?
St. Pius X pulls off upset against powerhouse Episcopal
PLAYOFFS! This is when you can get your Astros ALDS tickets
Show More
Man jumps to his death in front of train holding daughter: Police
Louisiana man drowns after underwater marriage proposal
SHE SAID YES: Astros fans get engaged in front of team mural
Friendswood High School senior killed in crash near Navasota
Babysitter wanted after 10-month-old suffers several injuries
More TOP STORIES News