WATCH: Firefighters rescue construction worker dangling 17 stories above ground

Stunning and dramatic video from China shows the moment when a construction worker found himself dangling 17 floors above the ground when his safety harness broke.He was painting the side of the building when near disaster struck.Firefighters swooped in, and one of them was able to attach another safety harness to the worker.Instead of lifting the worker to safety, he had to climb up himself to the roof to save the man.The worker had been dangling for at least 10 minutes before the fireman arrived so he was emotionally if not physically exhausted.